Mnqobi Kunene is moving up as he joins another top Mzansi production

Actor Mnqobi Kunene has joined long-running SABC 1 drama ‘Uzalo’ as Geja. The fresh-faced actor is proving to have what it takes to make it in the Mzansi entertainment industry. ‘Uzalo’ is SABC 1's most watched programme and they are kicking off its tenth season by introducing several new characters.

Kunene steps into the shoes of Amabutho leader, eNdlende Geja who is a beacon of loyalty and ambition. With an unwavering dedication to uplifting his community and family, Geja emerges as a champion of eNdlende, setting the stage for a riveting clash of ideologies. Kunene tells IOL Entertainment that the fact Geja is from the village and the story is in his own native language, isiZulu, is one of the first things that excited him.

“The dynamics within the story, the relationships he has and the impact he has in the community,” also drew the actor. The rising star prepared for the role by understanding the character bio, the back story, with the intention to allow the viewer to see the transitions of the character. Actor Mnqobi Kunene has joined long-running SABC 1 drama ‘Uzalo’ as Geja. Picture: Supplied “uGeja is someone I can gladly say that I look up to, in a sense that he is a leader of Amabutho in the village, also being head of security at the Royal house which tells you that he has leadership qualities, it also helps me learn a lot about myself,” says Kunene.

Kunene recently wowed audiences on Showmax original ‘Outlaws’ and he has been steadily moving up the ladder with roles in ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ and ‘How To Manifest a Man’. “I honestly never thought it would happen so quickly, but I am grateful that it is unfolding the way it has. It's an amazing feeling and I also get to stretch myself as an actor.” Kunene may not know what lies ahead when it comes to his career’s next moves, but says he will receive it with gratitude as he always has.