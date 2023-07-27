Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa weaves a web of intrigue with her obsession of ‘How to Manifest a Man’

Award-winning actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is on a roll, and we can’t get enough. The actress, who recently played a lead role in the Netflix film “Home Wrecker”, is back to entertain viewers with another show-stopper.

Mlotshwa will take the lead in the upcoming drama “How to Manifest a Man”. According to a press release send to media, the series “promises to have audiences hooked with its twisted narrative, psychological depth, and stellar cast of celebrated actors and rising stars”. “How to Manifest a Man” stars Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa among other stellar actors. Picture: Supplied Mlotshwa plays Dudu, an unhappy married woman who decides to take fate into her own hands after her husband, Simphiwe (Mnqobi Kunene), suffers memory loss.

“Determined to reshape her spouse into the ideal partner, Dudu embarks on a journey to mould him into the devoted man of her fantasies. “Little does she know, Simphiwe’s tendency for straying may prove unshakeable, and Dudu must fight tooth and nail to hold onto the love she has painstakingly recreated,” read the statement. The plot thickens when Dudu’s one crime of passion triggers a web of complications. And her brother, Sam Jnr Ngonyama (Lebo Msiza), attempts to protect her from herself.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels, said the show delves deep into the twisted world of love, obsession, and the lengths one can go to find our perfect match. “Dramas offer an immersive escape into compelling storylines, complex characters, and the exploration of human emotions. ‘How to Manifest a Man’ is no exception. This series is a brilliant addition to our line-up that will keep audiences glued to their screens.” “With its skilful exploration of human psychology, relationships, and the depths of obsession, ‘How to Manifest a Man’ aims to ignite conversations with its unique blend of entertainment.”