Nostalgia wins as SABC2 announces replacement for ‘7de Laan’

SABC2 has finally announced a replacement for long-running soapie ‘7de Laan’ which will air for the last time on December 26, 2023, after 24 seasons. Taking over from the much-loved TV show will be ‘Vetkoekpaleis.’

Many millennials will remember the South African TV series with homegrown humour set in the small town of Nigel. Who can forget the lead character, Worsie Visagie, who starts his own "take-away" business to create employment for himself and a few others? “’Vetkoekpaleis’ was made 27 years ago. What a compliment to everyone involved that the SABC wants to repeat broadcast this programme in 2023 in prime time,” said writer and director Willie Esterhuizen.

“Maybe the reason for ‘Vetkoekpaleis’ longevity is because it was made with one thing in mind, and that was to be entertaining and do it with heart and kindness,“ added Esterhuizen. The iconic TV series features some familiar faces - Alvin Bruinders, known for playing the role of security guard Sheridan; Willie Esterhuizen, who plays Worsie Visagie; Helene Truter, who plays Poppie Delport; Marga Van Rooy, who plays Ella Visagie; Zak Du Plessis, who plays Frikadel Delport; and Liane Heyl, known as Boeboe Botha. “I know the viewers will again enjoy Vetkoekpaleis as they did 27 years ago. There is a whole new generation of viewers out there who will enjoy this iconic sitcom,” concluded Esterhuizen.