‘The Masked Singer SA’ detectives finally have a light-bulb moment as they unmask Zozibini Tunzi

For the first time since Mzansi’s favourite guessing game hit screens, “The Masked Singer South Africa’s” four detectives finally solved a mystery together - seven high-profile personalities later. When the time arrived for the elegantly wired Robot to show her beautiful human face, detectives J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe all named Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

However, it took quite a while for the four investigators to reach their light-bulb moment. This week, the second group of remaining bizarre, costumed characters competed to keep their anonymity intact. Robot opened the show, followed by Doughnut, Lollipop, Fox and Lion. In her humorous pre-recorded clue package, Robot transmitted in an Eastern meditation pose that, as technical as she is, there is no AI in her self-care.

Then, the camera zoomed into some badges; where after viewers saw Robot gracing the cover of a magazine. Zozi is on #aneleandtheclubon947 to chat about Masked Singer SA. She was robot and man oh man did the ghel sing!!!! Look at the moves #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/ZXrojI53aO — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 24, 2023

“The Masked Singer SA’s” sentient humanoid also revealed that her body art “had people in a frenzy” and that she transferred her downloads to two other machines. Robot’s electrifying performance of Whitney Houston’s “I wanna dance with somebody”, had J’Something gauging that Robot was not a musician. Still, he complimented her voice – his favourite on the show. The names Amanda du Point and Linda Mtoba crossed J’Something’s mind.

For Shozi, Robot’s magazine cover and exquisite physique signalled the word “model”. Hence, Shozi’s guesses were Joelle Kayembe or Rosette Ncwane. Robot’s previous performances on the show prompted Mhlongo to believe that the lady behind the mask is a beauty pageant winner. The feminine long-legged masked singer gave him “Zozibini vibes.”

But that was before this week’s clue package with the Asian meditation setting, which convinced him it was Lalla Hirayama. For starters, Hirayama is Japanese, and Japan is where one finds all Robot’s tech stuff. Hlophe agreed with Mhlongo but did not discard the possibility of Robot being Tunzi.

When the Men in Black brought Robot’s final clue – a physical item – onto the stage, Robot explained the bowl of soup with a line from Oliver Twist: “Please, Sir, can I have some more.” J’Something was caught off-guard. Was it perhaps one of his guesses from long ago, Bonang Matheba? Because Matheba dated D’Banj, whose hit song is “Oliver Twist”? Yet, Amanda du Pont has her own make-up range.

But the soup confirmed Hlophe’s suspicion about Tunzi. Miss Universe can eat for free wherever she go. So, before the next Masked Singer, Doughnut, rolled onto the stage, the detectives locked in Amanda du Pont, Lalla Hirayama, Joelle Kayembe and Zozibini Tunzi. After Robot received the fewest votes, leading to her unmasking, J’Something, Mhlongo, and Shozi changed their tune.

J’Something delved into his notes from previous episodes. Mhlongo realised Robot’s hand gestures were like those of a Miss Universe, and Shozi recalled how a model in a Vogue magazine with tattoos was mistaken for Tunzi. As Tunzi’s mask dropped, host Mpho Popps’s jaw dropped. A Miss Universe was next to him on “The Masked Singer South Africa” stage! Being on the show was a wonderful, enjoyable experience for our ravishing Miss Universe. “I did the show because I love to sing. It brings me pure joy. I loved every moment of living in that musical bubble where people had no idea who I was.”