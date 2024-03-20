WATCH: Mac G and Sol Phenduka on how they will tackle hosting new SABC 2 show ‘Raid The Cage South Africa’

‘Podcast and Chill’ hosts Macgyver 'MacG’ Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka will be showing their range when they take the helm of ‘Raid The Cage South Africa’ on SABC 2. The news of the talented duo’s addition to South African television programming was announced at the SABC Video Entertainment Content Fest ‘24.

‘Raid The Cage South Africa’ is an action-packed game show that will put a local spin on the American version hosted by actor Damon Wayans Jr and TV personality Jeannie Mai. Radio, TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi hosted the event and spoke to the duo on their decision to join the public broadcaster on the new program. Phenduka explained when they got the call to be on Anele Mdoda and Frankie Du Toit’s Rose & Oaks Media production’s show, saying that they were looking for friends to host.

“There’s a chemistry that we have, there's a dance we have,” explained Phenduka that the crossover from podcasting to television won’t be difficult. “Even if we do radio in the morning, obviously the register is a bit different; there are words you don't use but there’s still that dance. We can do that on podcasting, we can do that on TV and radio,” said Phenduka. Considering that they have proven themselves to be among the best, they won’t fail at the task at hand.

On the show, the contestants enter a cage and their partner is asked questions for every correct answer the contestants in the cage have time to snatch as many things as they can, but don't know how much time they have until a wrong answer. “Imagine the 2021 July unrest but legal this time. Looting but legal this time around, but with a twist, with time. It's a really fun, high-paced, exciting family show,” joked Phenduka. ‘Raid the Cage: South Africa’ is set to be aired on SABC 2.