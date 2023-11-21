Zandi Nhlapo back in front of the camera as host of ‘Uncut’

Multi-talented South African actress, entertainer, television personality and model Zandi Nhlapo is back in front of the camera as host of ‘UnCut’. BET Africa has announced ‘Uncut,’ a groundbreaking talk show that peels back the layers of fame and fortune to reveal the heart and soul of South African excellence.

The seasoned Nhlapo shared her excitement about her newest journey and how it is close to her heart. “I’ve worked on many projects that have given me joy but none is as close to my heart like ‘Uncut’. I can finally say it feels amazing to be back in front of the camera presenting! “Not only are the guests outstanding individuals whom I’ve always wanted to engage and talk to, but now I get to actually delve deep into their lives,” she shared in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zandisile Nhlapo (@zandisilenhlapo) From humble beginnings to achieving recognition on both local and global stages, ‘Uncut’ delves into the untold stories of these movers and shakers.

Nhlapo unravels the tales of passion, perseverance and personal challenges faced by her guests. Among the distinguished guests to be featured on the show are South African icons such as Marks Maponyane, Jerry Mofokeng, Connie Chiume and many more. “More than anything I get to be part of the people who give them their flowers while they’re still alive,” added Nhlapo.