Nomalanga Shozi thrilled to be back in the driving seat of ‘Behind The Story’

It’s been two years since the last season of BET’s ‘Behind The Story' and now it's back for its sixth season. The show, hosted by the ever-engaging Nomalanga "The Flame" Shozi, is set to take viewers on an enlightening journey behind the glitz and glamour of celebrity life.

Shozi will be getting behind the stories of celebrities like Dineo Ranaka, Theo Kgosinkwe, Maleh, Celeste Ntuli, Songezo Zibi, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Mome Mahlangu, Big Zulu, Happy Simelane, Phelo Bala and Tunisho Masha, among others. Returning to the presenters seat on the show for Shozi was easy, especially since long-form interviews are her favourite, getting into people’s minds and getting behind their story.

I think what was different about it this time around, I'm calmer as a presenter, more relaxed in my style and approach. I'm really excited for people to see that change and growth," Shozi told IOL Entertainment. "The heart of the show lies in our commitment to meaningful conversations. In each 44-minute episode, we will touch on topics that matter - the challenges our guests have faced, pivotal moments in their careers, and the causes that ignite their passions."

On the first episode, Shozi takes a drive with seasoned TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka and learns how the star who has had her fair share of public moments is aware of the entertainment industry. “Understanding how to serve entertainment and put on a show, for me that was really interesting.” On the episode Shozi has meaningful conversations with her guests that leave one having a fresh perspective on our beloved stars.

"I got to see a different side of her (Ranaka) and I realised how much of an influence the media has on our perception of people. "Just getting to know her a little bit on a personal level was very interesting and just getting to understand how incredibly intelligent she is, the businesswoman she is and the creative mind she is.