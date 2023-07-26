Dineo Ranaka’s podcast ‘Sex n’ Stuff’ gets a thumbs up from fans

Media personality Dineo Ranaka is a woman of many talents and is known not to let any situation keep her down. Ranaka most recently made headlines for her mental health struggles, which she has always been open about with her supporters.

She later took time off from her various work projects, including her radio duties at Kaya FM, to get the help she needed. After revealing she was suffering from severe chronic depression, Kaya FM dismissed her as co-host of the breakfast show with Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka. While many would be thinking that her dismissal would be adding to Ranaka’s woes, the multi-talented personality has found another avenue to express herself - a podcast.

Two weeks ago, Ranaka launched “Dineo on Sex n Stuff” on the ever-growing Podcast and Chill Network. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

On her podcast, Ranaka candidly speaks about all topics with her weekly guest, from relationships, intimacy and nothing is off limits. Ranaka’s podcasts are becoming highly popular among her followers with many praising the seasoned broadcaster for turning lemons into lemonade during her tough season. “It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure,” Ranaka shared a bit on her Instagram page about her podcast.

Three episodes in and the reviews are stellar, close to five stars, with many praising Ranaka for educating them on issues that sometimes people are just too scared to talk about. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)