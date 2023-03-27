End of the road for Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang on ‘Big Brother Titans’

The “Big Brother Titans” finale is around the corner and the competition is at it its highest as three contestants were evicted on the live show.
Six housemates – Khosi, Kanaga Jnr, Yvonne, Ipeleng, Ebubu and Tsatsii – are left in the house vying for the grand prize.
Upon leaving the house, Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang sat down individually with co-hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka for a candid chat.
Justin was one of those “silent” housemates, never putting himself on blast during his time in the house.
When asked about his game plan, he said: “There was no game plan. I am Zen and fine with where I am. It got me this far, right?”
About his many situationships in the house, namely with Nana, Khosi and Blue Aiva, Blaqboi told Obi-Uchendu: “None of it was a game to me.”
He added that a week before Blue Aiva left Biggie’s house, they agreed to explore the possibility of a relationship outside the house.
For Thabang, he said of his time in the #BBTitans house: “Coming into the game I didn’t have a strategy. I actually think I was lucky to have gotten as far as I did in the game. All I did and could do was try my best.”
Of course, Maleka couldn’t help but ask him what the deal was with Khosi and whether it was strategy.
“Khosi and my unionship (his word) was a complicated one. We started as friends. It’s when speculation started that something was going on that something actually started going on.”
Which is a dodge to the question but an entertaining one, all the same.