Ipeleng shocks the world as she takes Ebubu to the ‘Big Brother Titans’ finale

Ipeleng delivered one of the biggest shocks of the season when she decided to take fellow contestant Ebubu with her to the Big Brother Titans finale. During Sunday’s episode, Ipeleng won the chance to take another housemate directly to the finale as part of her prize for winning this week's Head of House (HoH) challenge.

"Wow! Ebubu will be joining Ipeleng in the #BBTitans finale! What do you guys think? Drop your opinions in the comments." As the veto holder and HoH, Ipeleng was dramatically given 25 minutes to decide who to take with her to the Big Brother Titans finale. With no house mate able to influence her decision, the house mates unanimously assumed that she'd take Miracle OP.

But Ipeleng clearly had other plans in mind. “Show people what you’re capable of,” she told a shocked Ebubu after she announced her decision. He responded, repeatedly, “I’m still in shock,” as the rest of the house mates congratulated him. Tweeps have since been taking to social media to express their support for Ipeleng’s decision:

"Ipeleng is taking Ebubu with her to the finale. I love this choice 👏 🥺 so happy for Ebubu," said @bervelynnnn. "I am theee proudest tanner right now," Tweeted @khumonare. "It had to be my Girl to make such a wise decision. I am happy to stan a phenomenal, smart and hardworking woman I love you Ipeleng ❤️ Rose 🌹 Selepe."

I am happy to stan a phenomenal, smart and hardworking woman I love you Ipeleng ❤️ Rose 🌹 Selepe.



"#BreakingNews : Ipeleng in a surprising Twist picks Ebubu to the finale. This is actually a Sweet decision and well deserved. Ipeleng is quite a smart lady."