Yemi Cregx makes it clear his romance with Khosi was never a strategy to win ‘Big Brother Titans’

The “Big Brother Titans” eviction episode this week left viewers and housemates shocked when two pairs, rather than one, were shown the door. Proving that you never know what might happen on the reality show, Juicy Jay and Olivia, team name Juiovla, as well as Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa), were sent packing.

The four were strong players and grabbed viewers’ attention as they made their presence known in the house, especially because of their romantic entanglements. During the live show, Lawrence Maleka and co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu questioned Nelisa and Yemi Cregx about leaving their love interests, Thabang and Khosi, respectively, behind together. Cregx said: “Initially, I wasn’t sure about it but I just had to make a decision, and it’s serious. We’re talking about linking up outside of the house.

“We agreed we won’t do anything that would jeopardise our relationship. But I am just waiting to see because she told me that nothing would happen.” Nelisa said: “I really like Thabang. I’m very curious to see where it ends up.” Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Nelisa opened up about unexpectedly finding love in the house.

“This person is your confidant, the person you go to when you want to laugh, when you wanna, like, mentally remove yourself from the challenges you are facing within the game. “No it wasn't a part of my plan but meeting the person that I did, I could not help but want to. They really inspired me and helped me to stay true to myself and learn from them,” she shared. Cregx said love was also not a part of his game plan but “what happened, happened, it was never the plan”.

“I feel like the fact that I got to the point where I really like Khosi and I felt working things out with her would be for the best.” During his time on the show, he trended a lot for his entanglement with Khosi and Blue. When asked if the public might have misinterpreted his actions, Cregx said it had and he acknowledged that while he is not perfect, he was just trying to be himself on the show.

“I came into the game as someone who wanted to explore and live life but, along the line, I kind of missed it and I ended up falling for someone in the house. It is what it is, the game is the game, what happened happened and I’m not mad about it. “I get misinterpreted a lot because even when all the things happen, people didn't really look into that. It was Yemi this and that.” Since “Big Brother Titans” began, Cregx and Khosi have been strong characters and their romance made their places in the house known.

Their relationship might have been viewed as a strategy to win the game and he acknowledges that, to a certain extent, it might have worked in his favour. “I was playing a game and everything but, at the same time, I felt like people didn't understand it. It wasn't a strategy; I liked Khosi and I even got to a point in the game where I felt like it was important to come to kind of compromise. “Hence why I decided to dedicate to Khosi, it still wasn't a strategy or a game. It was just something I felt needed to be done… I don’t think it was a strategy, I just think the game had to be played and that’s what I did.