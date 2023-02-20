Yaya and Marvin display a united front after being evicted from ‘Big Brother Titans’

The exit of Yaya, the housemate’s “older sister”, and her partner Marvin, surprised the nominated housemates in the “Big Brother Titans” game. The lucky remaining housemates are Blaqboi & Ipeleng (Blaqleng), Juicy J & Olivia (Juiovla), Blue Aiva & Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva), Khosi & Miracle OP (Khosicle) and Yemi & Nelisa Cregx (Yelisa).

Yaya said she was disappointed to be leaving the house: “I feel like we could have had a really good run. I’m gonna miss this guy, man. He’s made my journey so easy in the house.” Turning to Marvin, she said: “Thank you. You are literally my best case scenario in the house.” When pressed on whether the feeling was mutual, Marvin said: “(From the moment we met) we had a connection. We just got attracted to each other. She’s so easy to talk to. I said to her, ‘you’re god-sent’. And she really is.”

After seeing who nominated them, Yaya said it was fair because they had previously put up some of those housemates. Miracle OP surprised her, though, because he claimed to be on her team. Before the Maya pair walked off the stage romantically, Marvin addressed his feud with Kanaga Jnr.

He said he was not angry about his use of his veto power privilege. Seeing as they had a connection, what hurt him was how early he put him up. Five weeks in, the reality competition’s 16 housemates are now one week closer to that coveted $100 000 grand prize.