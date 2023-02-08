Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Things get heated in ‘Big Brother Titans’ and Khosi is at the centre of drama, again

"Big Brother Titans" housemates Miracle, Khosi and Yemi. Picture: Supplied

"Big Brother Titans" housemates Miracle, Khosi and Yemi. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

The Big Brother Titans” house has been filled with drama since the the show made its small screen debut.

An one housemate has been at the centre of all the drama and 25-year-old Khosi from South Africa strikes again with more heated drama.

Story continues below Advertisement

Things inside the Big Brother house got super heated on Monday evening, resulting in a fight between Khosi, Nana and Jenny O.

What started out as a joke when Nana said that her partner Thabang should not go and hang out with Khosi, ended with flying kicks and a war of words.

There seems to be an unspoken rule in the house about Khosi, who has been labelled as “dramatic”, staying away from people’s partners in the house. The housemates have been paired for the duration of their time in the show.

More on this

Khosi lost her cool as she pressed Nana for answers as to what she said about her and it got physical, prompting Jenny O to step in and defend Nana.

The fight escalated really quickly and had viewers on the edge of their seats as they watched the chaos unfold while the rest of the housemates tried to break things up.

Khosi tried to defend herself on why she got confrontational, arguing that Jenny O and Nana have been weird to her. And when her partner Miracle stepped in, he also found himself receiving backlash from the rest of the housemates.

Story continues below Advertisement

Given that violence is not allowed inside the Big Brother house, the fight between the women has certainly thrown a spanner in the works. Even Biggie had to step in, when the drama would not die down and asked the housemates to “freeze”.

Making the nominations list for eviction this Sunday are: Jenni O & Mmeli (Jenne Li); Juicy J & Olivia (Juiovla); Blue Aiva & Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva); Khosi & Miracle OP (Khosicle); Nana & Thabang (Thabana); Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa); and Justin and Yvonne (Juvone).

Following all that the drama between Khosicle and Thabana, #BBTitans Head of House Ebubu gave a short but rousing speech calling for calm but will the kumbaya moment last?

Story continues below Advertisement

This is “Big Brother Titans” after all and a whopping US$100 000 is still on the line.

Related Topics:

MultiChoiceShowmaxJoburgEntertainmentPop cultureTwitterSouth African EntertainmentViral

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi