Kim Kardashian hiring a male nanny isn’t something new, so why are people touched by it?

Kim Kardashian has adopted an uncanny measure to deal with the absence of a present father figure following her divorce from Kanye West — she’s hired a manny (a male nanny). In the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, the socialite and mother of four revealed that her household needed more male energy.

“I do think that my household, and even our family, is very female-dominated,” she shared.

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking (Saint) up and taking them to sports.” Daily Mail reported that male nannies are rising in popularity in the UK with Manny firm AtheleteMannies boasting approximately 400 male nannies around London. As the news began to spread online on Thursday, social media has been abuzz with various reactions.

Some support the idea, while others feel that there’s no replacing the presence of a father in a child’s life. “Is the gorgeous British man Kim’s manny?! I am not mad at it at all. Kim picked a man she wants her boys to emulate,” commented @donebunnews.

Simply allow them to spend more time with their father. — MEGA (@Megaplanet1) October 19, 2023 @lytskibnedgirl shared similar sentiments: “A male nanny can never replace a Father's love, care or bond. She can even hire James bond as their nanny and nothing would happen. This is just a silly take.” @irunnia_ defended the idea, “Don't know why people are bantering her. It's actually quite thoughtful.”