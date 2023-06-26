Ms Manche excited for Mzansi to see she is more than an Instagram picture in ‘The Mommy Club’

Tshego Manche, known as Ms Manche, a businesswoman and one of South Africa’s first influencers, boasts an Instagram following of 205K followers. Manche’s account is filled with pictures of herself living the glamorous lifestyle and at the same time juggling motherhood. Now her followers will get an inside look at how she does it all on Showmax’s newest reality show, “The Mommy Club”.

“The Mommy Club” follows five glamorous Jozi momfluencers as they navigate the challenges of parenting and the cut-throat world of “it moms”. It is set to debut on Tuesday, June 27. “I’m excited,” she told IOL Entertainment. On the show, viewers will get to see how Ms Manche handles friendships and, judging from the trailer, she does not play when it comes to her children. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) “Viewers will definitely see that I’m not just an Instagram picture, there’s more to the Instagram picture; there’s a mom, a wife, a woman who struggles with the normal everyday struggles.

“It’s not about the glamour; when the glamour goes off there's a tantrum baby of 2 years old that you don’t know how to handle.” The Klerksdorp-born businesswoman said a friend, momfluencer and blogger Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, who appeared on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, shared a few tips on how to navigate all that comes with reality TV. “She was like, don’t take things personal because you are always who you are; you’re a great person, you’re a great person. Don’t let anyone take that away from you.”