Sorisha Naidoo pens heartfelt post to her ‘ride or dies’ Annie Mthembu and Slee Ndlovu

Fans of reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Durban” are finally getting the closure they have been waiting for with the airing of part one of the reunion special. This season has been considered the most explosive and dramatic, with production receiving lots of praise from avid viewers.

During the season, friendships were made and some grew in strength and others ended in tears. Annie Mthembu and Sorisha Naidoo, who have been a part of “The Real Housewives of Durban” since season one, have been close allies since. This season they made a new friend with newcomer Slee Ndlovu and formed a strong bond. Naidoo took to her official Instagram account and penned a special note to the housewives, who have been her “ride or dies” this season. “My beauties, from Ep1, my ride or dies. The season with you gave me life.”