Sorisha Naidoo pens heartfelt post to her ‘ride or dies’ Annie Mthembu and Slee Ndlovu

Fans of reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Durban” are finally getting the closure they have been waiting for with the airing of part one of the reunion special.
This season has been considered the most explosive and dramatic, with production receiving lots of praise from avid viewers.
During the season, friendships were made and some grew in strength and others ended in tears.
Annie Mthembu and Sorisha Naidoo, who have been a part of “The Real Housewives of Durban” since season one, have been close allies since. This season they made a new friend with newcomer Slee Ndlovu and formed a strong bond.
Naidoo took to her official Instagram account and penned a special note to the housewives, who have been her “ride or dies” this season. “My beauties, from Ep1, my ride or dies. The season with you gave me life.”
“Annie our 3 years together has been amazing and beautiful both on and off set. Thank you for all the late night chats and the good laughs and cries.
“Stronger together, Slee you are truly one of the people I grew close to in a short period of time and I feel like I have known you all my life. You knew how to make us laugh through it all.”
Naidoo added that the ladies are her friends for ever and that she has been returning every call, rejecting the accusation that she dumped her housewife friends after the reunion.
“Love you my sisters. Friends forever ❤️I have been returning every call.”