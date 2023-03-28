‘The Bala Family’ reality show is set to debut on Mzansi Magic in April

We all love a wholesome family reality show bound to keep us glued to our screens. Mzansi Magic recently announced the premier of “The Bala Family” , set to hit our screens on April 20. The family, who need no introduction as they’ve been filling the music industry for decades, share their definition of family with Mzansi.

Known for their love of music, siblings Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso, and Phelo have a strong yet often-tested bond. The iconic South African family takes viewers behind the scenes as they try to bury their differences and rebuild their relationships. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loyiso (@loyisobala) Zwai’s success has been influential in both the music industry as well as within his family, spurring his brothers Loyiso and Phelo to pursue their own successful music careers. He has simultaneously helped to revolutionise the genre of kwaito music through the legendary award-winning group TKZee and later his career as a solo artist and one of the country’s most recognised crossover producers and musical directors.

This family’s legacy in the music industry is undeniable. Loyiso Bala. Picture: Supplied The sibling, who boasts a number of careers under his belt, Loyiso is an icon whose music resonates with various generations, and even though he left the genre to focus on other projects, fans have followed his music and ministry missions no matter where it led them, for 23 years to be exact. Veronica Bala. Picture: Supplied The matriarch of the family, Veronica, hopes that this challenging journey that they are sharing with their fans will help connect their disjointed lives, rekindle their love for each other, and create a sense of belonging and safety.

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said: “Our reality TV has proven to be a success and we expect ‘The Bala Family’ to take centre stage as we bring viewers up close and personal and to know a side that they never knew about their favourite personalities. “’The Bala Family’ story is a powerful reminder of how families can come together to overcome obstacles and create something meaningful. “Viewers will be taken on a journey of how this family seek to build their own legacy in a way that will resonate with South Africans.”

She added: “Our goal at Mzansi Magic is to tell authentic stories that can resonate with and inspire our viewers and ‘The Bala Family’ is a perfect example of this.” In “The Bala Family”, viewers will be taken on an emotional roller-coaster, and will witness how this family overcomes a number of obstacles, including their individual religious and cultural beliefs, sexuality and cultural views on family life. Bala Brothers. Picture: Supplied Viewers will meet the different personalities in the family and get to know them more intimately.

In a press release shared by Mzansi Magic, the channel gives viewers a teaser and reads: “Since the Bala family’s love of music began, the Bala brothers – Loyiso, Zwai and Phelo – have become household names. “In this show, viewers will meet not only the rest of the clan that influences the family, but also a completely different view and understanding of who we thought the Bala family to be: Zwai, the patriarch and traditionalist; Loyiso, the peacekeeper, and a nice guy who is sometimes passive-aggressive; Phelo, the rebel and outlier; Pinky, the mother figure who wants everyone to get along; and family matriarch Veronica, who binds everything together.”