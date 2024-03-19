Independent Online
'The Mommy Club' star Nozipho Ntshangase showered with support as video exposes how deep her marital woes are

'The Mommy Club' reality tv star and digital content creator Nozipho Ntshangase has found herself being a trending topic thanks to a video lifting the lid on her marriage. Picture: Instagram/@simplynozipho

Published 2h ago

‘The Mommy Club’ reality TV show star Nozipho Ntshangase is trending online after a video online surfaced revealing what is going on behind closed doors in her home.

In the clip, circulating on social media, Nozipho’s husband Zola is seen in a foul mood and arguing for car keys to be given back to him. Nozipho refuses to give them to him, arguing she has to take the children to school.

“I want my car keys so I can leave, you guys are holding me hostage. Do you guys want to fight me in my own home? Are [you] trying to tell me what to do?” Zola said in the video.

Zola is seen shouting at his older sons and accusing them of trying to hold him hostage.

On the Showmax reality show, the mother of eight revealed that things were not rosy on the home front with her daughter Coco, detailing to her friend Titi on the show how her family has been going through the most because of their father.

The video comes after the rumour mill has been buzzing that Nozipho’s husband has taken a second wife.

Zola’s treatment of his wife and children in the video has sparked the outrage, with many seeing him in a different light, compared to their YouTube videos.

The situation has gotten social media weighing in on the situation, with many showing support for the reality TV star.

IOL has reached out to Nozipho for a comment, the story will be updated upon receiving a response.

IOL Entertainment

