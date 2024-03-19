‘The Mommy Club’ star Nozipho Ntshangase showered with support as video exposes how deep her marital woes are

‘The Mommy Club’ reality TV show star Nozipho Ntshangase is trending online after a video online surfaced revealing what is going on behind closed doors in her home.
In the clip, circulating on social media, Nozipho’s husband Zola is seen in a foul mood and arguing for car keys to be given back to him. Nozipho refuses to give them to him, arguing she has to take the children to school.
“I want my car keys so I can leave, you guys are holding me hostage. Do you guys want to fight me in my own home? Are [you] trying to tell me what to do?” Zola said in the video.
Zola is seen shouting at his older sons and accusing them of trying to hold him hostage.
Nozipho from Mommy Club with her kids, while her husband is being mean to the kids and all they’re trying to do is talk to him. No one deserves this 💔.— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 19, 2024
Even her nanny on her knees begging him to talk to the kids. This is wrong pic.twitter.com/3Ojig20K0t
On the Showmax reality show, the mother of eight revealed that things were not rosy on the home front with her daughter Coco, detailing to her friend Titi on the show how her family has been going through the most because of their father.
If u are a side chick to a man who has children and your sole purpose is to take him away from his family so that he can marry u ,may u burn and choke on food and die 😭😭😭I’m sooo mad— Alleged.com (@Yolokazi_chagi) March 19, 2024
Nozipho mommyclub pic.twitter.com/KFybwmRcEE
The video comes after the rumour mill has been buzzing that Nozipho’s husband has taken a second wife.
Zola’s treatment of his wife and children in the video has sparked the outrage, with many seeing him in a different light, compared to their YouTube videos.
The situation has gotten social media weighing in on the situation, with many showing support for the reality TV star.
IOL has reached out to Nozipho for a comment, the story will be updated upon receiving a response.
I so wish Nozipho would’ve said I can’t give you the keys but I’ll call you an Uber and a van at that cause ain’t no way you’re leaving me with kids that aren’t mine while you go to your second wife. I so wish. pic.twitter.com/qQlDERLt3A— K. (@katlego_tefu) March 19, 2024
What’s happening to Nozipho’s kids is truly painful 😣 when men get a new khememe their brain cells live inside that 🍑he left 8 kids for a new girl 😂😂😂hai no no no I hope this new girl didn’t use muthi on the guy bcoz what on Earth???? 😭— Alleged.com (@Yolokazi_chagi) March 19, 2024
Mommyclub pic.twitter.com/2wxBsv9Uxx
IOL Entertainment