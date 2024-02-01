Two new powerful ladies to shake things up on 'The Mommy Club'

Season two of the reality show ‘The Mommy Club’ will be making it’s highly anticipated return this February. The new season introduces two new cast members who will be bringing the fabulosity, class, glamour and wealth that viewers love to see: Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande.

The new faces are set to join returning cast members Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai and Ratile. Nozipho is an energetic, forward and enthusiastic Zulu wife and mother of eight children. The social butterfly is a real globe trotter and a clear member of the “passport gang”. Over the years, Nozipho has been approached to join several reality shows but she declined because they were not the right fit for her and her family.

“I watched the first season of ‘The Mommy Club’ and I loved how classy and fabulous it was,” she said. “As soon as I saw it, I knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of, so when the call came for me to be on the show, I knew that I had to do it. It spoke to me as a mother,” she said. “This is one of the first few times that I am doing something solely for me and it feels good.”

“I have been suffering from anxiety and depression so me taking this step was one of the things I did to reclaim my life and just have fun.” POP24 executive producer, Zinzi Velelo Alake, said: “The second season of ‘The Mommy Club’ is going to be very exciting; we have two new powerful ladies who are going to shake things up.” Viewers better not worry as the nannies who help the mommies will be getting more screen time on season two.