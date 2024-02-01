Two new powerful ladies to shake things up on 'The Mommy Club'

Season two of the reality show ‘The Mommy Club’ will be making it’s highly anticipated return this February.
The new season introduces two new cast members who will be bringing the fabulosity, class, glamour and wealth that viewers love to see: Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande.
The new faces are set to join returning cast members Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai and Ratile.
Nozipho is an energetic, forward and enthusiastic Zulu wife and mother of eight children. The social butterfly is a real globe trotter and a clear member of the “passport gang”.
Over the years, Nozipho has been approached to join several reality shows but she declined because they were not the right fit for her and her family.
“I watched the first season of ‘The Mommy Club’ and I loved how classy and fabulous it was,” she said.
“As soon as I saw it, I knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of, so when the call came for me to be on the show, I knew that I had to do it. It spoke to me as a mother,” she said.
“This is one of the first few times that I am doing something solely for me and it feels good.”
Thirty-nine-year-old Jabulile Sande has a new love for luxury and all things first class. The mother, who is married to a Ugandan man, spends her life between the two countries.
She owns an FET College and an artisan training centre.
“I joined ‘The Mommy Club’ because I have been in my shell for so long and I wanted to challenge myself,” Sande said.
“I have been suffering from anxiety and depression so me taking this step was one of the things I did to reclaim my life and just have fun.”
POP24 executive producer, Zinzi Velelo Alake, said: “The second season of ‘The Mommy Club’ is going to be very exciting; we have two new powerful ladies who are going to shake things up.”
Viewers better not worry as the nannies who help the mommies will be getting more screen time on season two.
“The new season is going to delve more into the lives of the mommies as wives and mothers and also give us an inside look at how their helpers relate to them as opposed to how they are in their personal lives as wives and moms to their own children.”
‘The Mommy Club’ season two returns on Showmax on February 19 with new episodes every Tuesday.
IOL Lifestyle