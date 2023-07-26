Her Majesty on ‘The Mommy Club’ sets the record straight on almost being scammed by Thabo Bester

The Thabo Bester story is one of the biggest scandals of 2023. The entire ordeal involving his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana had the whole country invested in every single update.

As the story of how Bester escaped prison with Magudumana’s assistance and lived a lavish life in Hyde Park unfolded, numerous people on social media came forward revealing their unsuspecting interactions with the man dubbed the Facebook rapist. One of those unsuspecting individuals was Happy Simelane, also known as Her Majesty. Simelane is currently part of the cast of Showmax’s reality show “The Mommy Club” and a while back she had told her story to popular blog, MaphephaNdaba about interacting with Bester, who was using an alias.

On the latest episode of “The Mommy Club,” fellow cast member beauty and health entrepreneur and beauty pageant owner, Ratile Mabitsela, labelled Simelane a “clout chaser” for leaking her story to the blogs. As Mrs Mops (Mpumi Mophatlane) split the tea to Simelane, she defended her actions which she refuted here anything near clout chasing but simply her telling her side of almost being trafficked or scammed by Bester. Simelane even had the receipts to back up her claims of how Bester lured her with the prospects of making money through luxury content.

MaphephaNdaba posted about Simelane being called a “clout chaser” and she clapped back at her haters and expressed her disappointment in Mabitsela who was introduced to the group by her. “I wonder, since when telling your story is clout chasing? So my voice is not valid according to her? Was I supposed to maybe be killed first? “But I guess they have to talk about u because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens. “

“But I must say this was disappointing coming from her.😢” Happy Simelane claps back at being called a clout chaser. Picture: Screenshot