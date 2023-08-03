The heat at dinner table on ‘The Mommy Club’ had viewers gasping in awe over the drama

As with many South African reality TV shows, not everyone immediately warmed up to ‘The Mommy Club’ but most viewers are starting to enjoy the Showmax offering. ‘The Mommy Club’ delves into the lives of five glamorous Jozi momfluencers navigating the challenges of parenting and the cut-throat world of “it moms”.

As with most fresh friendship circles, these ladies have drama. At first they had to break down the walls of getting to know each other. With the mommies mostly knowing each other from social media, they obviously want to know the truth on teas they have on their blogs. During the latest episode, a wine tasting was held and the ladies gathered at a dinner table and of course, more gossip was spilled and wine was drank.

What is it with reality TV shows and dramatic dinners? Anyway, a game of truth or drink was played and these games never end well. The ladies asked each other some hot tea, from who has had a threesome or who has leaked news to a blog before. Things got interesting when Nunurai decided to ask on behalf of South Africa who is Omuhle Gela’s baby daddy?

Gela was certainly not ready for the hot topic which has landed her on several blogs and hit back at Nunurai. Seems she wasn’t ready for the wheels to be turned on her. The former ‘Uzalo’ actress and Mrs Mops hit back at Nunurai for her question but the event planner and florist stood her ground, especially when the ladies took her to task, when they insinuated she was a fan and asked them exactly what they are famous for. Here are some comments on the show: