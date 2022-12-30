‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ stars MaCele and MaKhumalo to host marriage intervention reality show

“Uthando Nes’thembu” stars Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku have become household names in Mzansi after gaining fame for navigating a polygamous marriage for several seasons on our screens. MaCele and Thobile understand that marriage is not an easy journey making them the perfect hosts to guide married or engaged couples facing challenges on what is an important journey in their lives.

The bold show discusses captivating and relatable topics on all matters of the heart with the popular Mseleku wives. But it won’t just be a he-said, she-said engagement. Where needed, other sources will share insight into a couple’s situation, before the relevant experts weigh in with guidance meant to empower partners and strengthen their relationships. “Spin-off shows are always a great addition to a channel’s line-up, but they have to resonate with the people being featured in order to add something authentically good to the content slate,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“Having a brand-new reality show on Mzansi Wethu featuring two of our most popular reality stars felt like the natural next step, especially considering the topic at hand and that both women are known as being strong advocates for healthy relationships. “We can’t wait to see how the audience receives this show.” “Ezomshado” premières on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) on January 15 at 9pm.