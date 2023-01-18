Local fans of ‘The Real Housewives’ are waiting in anticipation for the latest spin-off, which is being filmed in Gqeberha. Last week, 1Magic revealed the ladies that would be entertaining Mzansi with their fabulous lives and drama. Now the channel has raised excitement levels by sharing clips of the housewives’ intro taglines.

Housewives taglines are sayings that they become famous for and which sets the tone for what viewers can expect from them. The channel has shared clips of Unathi Faku, Buli G Ngomane and, more recently, Norma Nicol, who has now become the talk of the town for her spicy tagline. Norma is an events planner at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. She’s also dedicated wife and mom.

Married into Ghanaian royalty, a mother and a focused career woman, Norma is the real deal when it comes to glitz and glam. Norma’s clip has gained traction on social media with many re-sharing the video on their Instagram stories. In the clip, Norma introduces herself and says: “I am a princess, a lover of good things but I don’t mind getting dirty.” She ends the clip with a strong “voetsek”, which makes you do a double take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Magic (@1magictv) Influencer Sarah Langa commented: “Wait did she just … Kwaaaa.” Wildfiredesignszw wrote: “That ‘voetsek’ felt like a magic spell.” On Instagram, the post received many comments from fans who can’t wait to see Norma in action.

