Hungani Ndlovu on ‘Skeem Saam’ debut: ‘A new era begins’

Tbose’s returns under unfavourable circumstances that threaten to tear a young couple apart. The former “Scandal!” actor is among the new faces joining season 12 of “Skeem Saam”; actor Sisanda Qhubeka makes their debut July 14 as Tazz Nginda. Ndlovu shared on Instagram a picture of him and co-star Mogau Motlhatswi and revealed a bit of how he was feeling ahead of the debut appearance.

"Tonight on @skeemsaam11 🎭💯 A new era begins✨ My debut appearance!! The excitement and nerves are beyond comprehension!!! #actor #tbose #skeemsaam #newrole".

His post was filled with comments from fans and industry colleagues affirming that Ndlovu was going to nail his new role. sharyberry_m wrote: “I'm so excited. You are a great actor and you will kill this!” When news broke of Ndlovu joining the popular drama series, there were a few fans concerned about his ability to communicate effectively in Sepedi, the dominant language used in the series.

“Of course, I can. I grew up in Polokwane and Seshego. It might not be my mother tongue but I can definitely speak the language,” he told IOL Entertainment in a previous interview. Not only does season 12 bring new faces but will also welcome a new, fresh and modern opening title sequence and updated logo. The concept is centred around bold expression and walking forward towards a brighter future.