Hungani Ndlovu on ‘Skeem Saam’ debut: ‘A new era begins’

is filled with mixed emotions ahead of his big debut as new Thabo “Tbose” Maputla on “Skeem Saam”.
Ndlovu will replace Thabiso Cornet Mamabolo, who left “Skeem Saam” in 2021 to focus on his financial services business.
Tbose’s returns under unfavourable circumstances that threaten to tear a young couple apart.
The former “Scandal!” actor is among the new faces joining season 12 of “Skeem Saam”; actor Sisanda Qhubeka makes their debut July 14 as Tazz Nginda.
Ndlovu shared on Instagram a picture of him and co-star Mogau Motlhatswi and revealed a bit of how he was feeling ahead of the debut appearance.
“Tonight on @skeemsaam11 🎭💯 A new era begins✨ My debut appearance!! The excitement and nerves are beyond comprehension!!! #actor #tbose #skeemsaam #newrole”.
His post was filled with comments from fans and industry colleagues affirming that Ndlovu was going to nail his new role.
sharyberry_m wrote: “I'm so excited. You are a great actor and you will kill this!”
When news broke of Ndlovu joining the popular drama series, there were a few fans concerned about his ability to communicate effectively in Sepedi, the dominant language used in the series.
“Of course, I can. I grew up in Polokwane and Seshego. It might not be my mother tongue but I can definitely speak the language,” he told IOL Entertainment in a previous interview.
Not only does season 12 bring new faces but will also welcome a new, fresh and modern opening title sequence and updated logo.
The concept is centred around bold expression and walking forward towards a brighter future.
Catch “Skeem Saam” on SABC1 (DStv channel 191) at 6.30pm, weekdays.