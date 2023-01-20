‘Muvhango’ promises a ‘bigger and better’ 24th season

Dedicated “Muvhango” fans are in for a wild journey on season 24, which promises to be bigger and better. South Africa’s longest running soapie, “Muvhango”, currently going for 26 years, continues to reach generations of viewers through intriguing storylines and strong characters, while remaining a favourite among critics and fans alike.

Last year, the popular SABC 2 soapie celebrated its 25th anniversary under the theme Riya Hayani with a fitting celebration held in Venda. Word Of Mouth Pictures also embarked on a campaign to seek out some fresh faces in response to “Open up the industry”. The show is home to actors such as Bukamina Cebekhulu, Azwi Rambuda, Gabriel Temudzani, Dingaan Khumalo and Maumela Mahuwa, to name a few.

The latest season is centred around the lives of the royal Mukwevho family and the Motsamai family and will be bringing multi-layered storylines that involve love, passion, drama, secrets and revenge. Twists and turns, including the return of Mpho's dodgy brother and her miraculous financial roller-coaster, a challenge to Chief Azwindini’s leadership of Thathe and a precarious scenario for the Motsamai family, are to be expected on the show, which airs weekdays. What will happen to Chief Azwindini’s throne? Is Fheli and Vhangani‘s relationship written in the stars? What kind of results may we expect from the Motsamai’s attempt at polygamy? Will justice be served against the Mukwevho family?

