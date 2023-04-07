As ‘The Wife’ comes to an end, Mbalenhle Mavimbela reflects on her life changing role

Multi-award-winning, record-breaking Showmax original telenovela “The Wife” has come to an end after a two year run. The show quickly became a firm favourite with viewers and consistently trended on Twitter.

Lead actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who portrayed Hlomu, was hailed by Twitter as “the national wife” and became a favourite despite initial doubts from lovers of Dudu Busani-Dube’s book, “Hlomu: The Wife”. “Getting this character on such a huge platform, Showmax, has been life-changing: financially, mentally and work-wise in terms of how I approach my career,” said the Ladysmith-born actress. “To the 5am gang, they are always going to be my people. I’m so grateful for how they accepted me.

“There were people that were sceptical about the fact that this was not the Hlomu they expected at first, and mostly, those were probably people who have read Dudu Busani-Dube’s book. “But people who didn’t read the book just fell in love with this new girl they’ve never seen,” expresses Mavimbela. This is the actress’ breakthrough role in the industry. She was cast opposite Bonko Khoza first and then Wiseman Mncube as Mqhele Zulu on the drama series that focuses on the Zulu brothers.