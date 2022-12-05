Zikhona Sodlaka praised by viewers and cast members as she exits ‘The Wife’

On the latest three episodes of “The Wife” that have dropped on Showmax, there are three deaths, with feisty fan favourite Mandisa, portrayed by Zikhona Sodlaka, being at the centre of it all. Viewers are still dealing with the burial of Nqoba Zulu and now have to deal with the death of his wife Mandisa.

Sodlaka’s performance in the latest episodes has been hailed by viewers with many praising her performance in the heartbreaking scenes. @pontshomotsepe_ tweeted: “Your acting is immaculate!!! @zikhonasodlaka, South African TV is so blessed to get to experience your talent, for a moment I forgot that what I was watching was not real life 🙌🏾” @_Thembalihle_ tweeted: “Zikhona Sodlaka is an exceptional actor 👏🏾 give her any role and trust she will play it like she was born for it. We appreciate her for sharing her talent with us and entertaining us. #TheWifeShowmax”

@zah02 tweeted: “Can we give this queen her flowers 💐. We bow down a whole Queen and we stan. What a talent @zikhonasodlaka. She championed the role of Mandisa. No one could have played this role better. Killed every episode 💯♥️♥️♥️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Ndlovukazi #TheWifeShowmax #Mandisa.” Since “The Wife” made its debut, Sodlaka has been hailed by viewers and has even earned herself nominations for Best Female Actor at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards and Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). Her departure has certainly not been easy for viewers and her co-stars to deal with but everyone understands that the storyline must go on.

@MarvelStudios @tylerperry @violadavis @Oprah @DisneyStudios This is @zikhonasodlaka an African thespian who deserves her place in your films. Kindly have a look at her body of work & bless her with an international role she rightfully deserves. Her time has come to shine!🕯️🙏🕯️ pic.twitter.com/MndlT7TXN0 — TheWanderer (@NziKing) December 1, 2022 Following her departure from “The Wife”, her co-stars shared in a media statement what they’ve loved about working with her. Abdul Khoza said: “Mandisa will always be in our hearts. “I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Zikhona Sodlaka, aka Mandisa, aka uMaka Ndumiso on ‘The Wife’.

“I want to thank you for the amazing job you did on the show. As one of the most acclaimed actresses I know, you always give your best. Your work speaks for itself. It was an honour having worked so closely with you. “Thank you for the chemistry we built as a family. I was always looking forward to seeing where our story was going. I’m grateful to have seen you take this role and transform it into a role that is loved by viewers. “I know a lot of people will be hurt by your exit, but I am also certain that where you’re going, you’ll continue to shine like you always do.”

Can we give this queen her flowers 💐. We bow down a whole Queen and we stan . What a talent @zikhonasodlaka . She championed the role of Mandisa . No one could have played this role better . Killed every episode 💯♥️♥️♥️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Ndlovukazi #TheWifeShowmax #Mandisa pic.twitter.com/QEXlekoQmh — i am_SIGWAZI (@zah02) December 1, 2022 Khanyi Mbau, who plays the role of Zandile, said: “Every moment with her on set was crazy. “Working with Zee was emotional. She’s a bubbly, loving but very serious being who loves music and is a total contrast from what you see on screen. She’s a respectful being and very loyal to her craft. “Every moment with her on set was crazy; once she becomes Mandisa, she’s hilarious. My fondest memory must be how I hated scenes when Mandisa had to physically run. I hated them because chasing her was a mission.

“Zee is an athlete; she RAN! Now imagine Zandile in heels, a tired soul trying to chase Mandisa and trying to physically keep her down…” Zikhona Sodlaka is an exceptional actor 👏🏾 give her any role and trust she will play it like she was born for it. We appreciate her for sharing her talent with us and entertaining us.#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/xYjmtsbygS — 🏳️‍🌈 G R A C I O U S ® (@_Thembalihle_) December 1, 2022 Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays this season’s male lead, Qhawe Zulu, said: “I’ve learned so much from Zikhona. “It’s been such a great honour to work with Zikhona and I’ve learnt so much from her.

“Sadly, she’s leaving but that’s something we can’t control because it’s part of the story. She has left a great mark and taught us so much.” Your acting is immaculate!!! @zikhonasodlaka , South African TV is so blessed to get to experience your talent, for a moment I forgot that what I was watching was not real life 🙌🏾#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/mObDZidaYA — Nosi 💫 (@pontshomotsepe_) December 1, 2022 Mondli Makhoba, who plays Nkosana Zulu, said: “She’s one of the best female actors we have in Africa. “I like Zikhona. I had a good time working with her, especially when it came to the conversations we would have on set. I like her mind. She’s a very smart person, which then makes her a brilliant actor.

“How she handles her characters, not only on ‘The Wife'’ but also on other projects like ‘Igazi’ and ‘Generations’, is so brilliant to see. She’s one of the best female actors we have in Africa. “Having a chance to work with her, and just to be in the same space with her, was magical. Whenever she was on set, it was always interesting. I always looked forward to seeing how she was gonna treat a certain scene.” Yohhh!! Can we all take a moment to appreciate the infinite range and depth of this Queen’s talent!! @zikhonasodlaka you are absolutely outstanding!! MODIMO O GO OKELETSE 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🌻🌻🌻🌻 https://t.co/W6MzFpHxQM — STOAN (@stoanito) December 2, 2022 Sipho Ndlovu, who plays Sambulo Zulu, said: “She made it easy for us to feel like we are kids from the same family.