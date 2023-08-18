David Harbour says ‘Stranger Things’ ending is 'very moving'

David Harbour says the ending of 'Stranger Things' is "very, very very moving". The actor has appeared in all four seasons of the hit Netflix show and he'll be a part of series five when it starts filming - and he's now revealed he's seen the script and insisted fans have a lot to look forward to.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast - believed to have been recorded prior to the Hollywood actors strike - Harbour explained: “I know what it [the ending] is. I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving. That is the term I will use." He also revealed the fifth season will pick up in a "different place" following the end of series four last year. Harbour added: "After where season four ended - when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires - we’re going to start somewhere after that. So you’ve gotta imagine the world is a different place."

Harbour concluded: "It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past."

The final series of 'Stranger Things' had been due to start filming in May, but it was postponed following the announcement of strikes by the Writers Guild of America. It's now likely to be delayed further after actors unions joined the industrial action. At the time the writers strike was announced, 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer addressed the issue in a statement posted on Twitter, writing: "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins.