Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa star as leading ladies in new film ‘Homewrecker’

Actress, singer and sangoma Letoya Makhene-Pulumo is beaming with excitement as her first Netflix film “Homewrecker” is finally coming to screens.
Makhene-Pulumo stars alongside award-winning actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Nay Maps.
The film has been a long-time coming with production having begun in 2021, when Covid restrictions were still in force and many sets were forced to be closed down.
“’Homewrecker’ is a movie that I had so much fun shooting with my colleagues. It was a bitter cold winter and a lot of film sets were being shut down due to Covid - but as God and the Ancestors would have it - we managed to finish shooting without any hiccups,” shared Makhene-Pulumo in an Instagram post.
The actress in her post, thanked producer Salamina Mosese and Stephina Zwane, who are also behind the film “Baby Mamas”
Letoya Makhene ready to host and perform at debut spiritual concert
Letoya Makhene-Pulumo celebrates Africa Month with the launch of muthi-scented candles and Dlozi inspired blankets
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa can’t contain her excitement over international best actress win
LOOK: Enhle Mbali debuts new bald look: ‘The first page is today’
Trevor Noah and Lethu Bhengu win big at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023
“Thank you to my amazing producers @salaminamosese for having so much faith in me and allowing me to take this character to the extremes that I did 🙈 Once again having an out of body experience and being completely PSYCHOTIC was FUN!”
Mosese, in her post, reflected about the long journey they endured and how there were loses along the way, with the passing of cast member Lumko Johnson and Mdu Shibase who worked on sound.
Johnson died last year at the age of 32 after a short hospitalisation.
“We are overjoyed to finally share it with the world, but it is also bittersweet because of the losses we suffered along the way.
“So, to our beloved cast members, Lumko Johnson and Mdu Shibase (sound), we wish you were still around to see the beautiful work you both did. You are sorely missed,“ she wrote.