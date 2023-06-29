Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa star as leading ladies in new film ‘Homewrecker’

Actress, singer and sangoma Letoya Makhene-Pulumo is beaming with excitement as her first Netflix film “Homewrecker” is finally coming to screens.

The film has been a long-time coming with production having begun in 2021, when Covid restrictions were still in force and many sets were forced to be closed down.

“’Homewrecker’ is a movie that I had so much fun shooting with my colleagues. It was a bitter cold winter and a lot of film sets were being shut down due to Covid - but as God and the Ancestors would have it - we managed to finish shooting without any hiccups,” shared Makhene-Pulumo in an Instagram post.

The actress in her post, thanked producer Salamina Mosese and Stephina Zwane, who are also behind the film “Baby Mamas”