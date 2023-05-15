WATCH: All-star cast assembled for ‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’

Award-winning actors S’dumo Mtshali and Presley Chweneyagae will be returning to the streets of Jozi with their badges and unorthodox way of fighting organised crime in “iNumber Number: Jozi Gold”. The cast also includes the very best from SA’s acting fraternity, including Fana Mokoena, Brenda Ngxoli, Clementine Mosimane and Deon Lotz to rising stars like Noxolo Dlamini, Kgosi Flietor and Mxolisi Nodom.

Created by Donovan Marsh, the action thriller is a reboot of the “iNumber Number” franchise and will debut on streaming giant Netflix from June 23. Multi-talented actor Israel Matseke Zulu has been listed as an associate producer on the project. The film’s setting against the backdrop of iconic South African urban spaces such as Alexandra Township and Braamfontein infuses the high-octane action title with kasi life and culture.

The baddest buddy-cop duo, Chili and Shoes are back, and fans got a sneak peek with the trailer. Mtshali posted a teaser of the show on his Instagram account and had everyone pressing replay. His former “Isibaya” co-star Nomzamo Mbatha took to the comments section and shared how blown away she was by the production.

Mzansi's top actors Abdul Khoza, Dineo Langa, Mapaseka Koetle, Wiseman Mncube, Nay Maps, Yonda Thomas and Mampho Brescia also showed the teaser love. B4bokang said: "Damn🤯🔥 this looks so amazing! But of course, it's Donovan Marsh👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Sdumo bro, you and Mantsai are killin this scene. Can't wait!!"