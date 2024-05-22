WATCH: Unveiling the secrets behind ‘Bridgerton's’ intimate moments

The arrival of a new season of “Bridgerton” comes with fresh characters and intimate scenes, but many viewers are unaware of how these scenes are meticulously crafted.

These insights highlight the careful planning and consideration that goes into making “Bridgerton's” intimate scenes entertaining. In season two, Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Anthony Bridgerton, shared insights with Radio Times about the techniques and tools used to safely create the show's sex scenes. "There are new tricks to the trade—little cushions—and it's amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball," Bailey revealed. Nicola Coughlan, the lead for season three, who plays Penelope Featherington, also discussed her experience with these scenes. In an interview with Stylist, she mentioned working closely with “Bridgerton’s” intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot. "There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It was amazingly empowering," she stated.

Lizzy Talbot, founder of Intimacy for Stage and Screen, ensures safe and respectful creation of intimate scenes. Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets: Actors use cushions and balls during scenes While pillows and balls are employed, the most frequently used item isn't a ball at all. According to Talbot, the real star is a flight memory-foam cushion. Talbot thought of this while flying from New York to London, using a pillow bought at the airport. She realised it would be ideal for simulated sex scenes. "It condenses really small but provides a solid cushion between two people," Talbot explained.

Comfort discussions precede each scene Talbot emphasises the importance of never assuming an actor's comfort level. Before filming, individual discussions are held regarding nudity and simulated sex agreements. Detailed choreography for the smallest gestures Working with period costumes poses unique challenges. "It's not the same as modern clothing where you can just pull off a T-shirt," Talbot noted. The removal of gloves and stockings must be carefully choreographed, ensuring characters move and breathe in sync. Humour is essential on set "You will never get through a sex scene with Bailey with a straight face," Talbot remarked. This playful attitude fosters a comfortable environment.