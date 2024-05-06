Our top picks of the best looks from the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere

Dearest reader, I am writing to inform you about all the glamour of the previous weekend. As you would know, on Saturday, May 4, the who’s who of the African entertainment industry attended the Bridgerton Affair to watch the premiere of “Bridgerton” season three in Johannesburg. Now, this is one event where you must get the theme right, or else you’ll find yourself on the bad side of fashion. But today our focus is on the people who took us to a bygone era under the theme, “Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight”.

Kie Kie at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Felix Adebayo. Most celebrities understood the assignment at the event, with their exquisite attires nailing the theme. This included Nigerian media personality, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, who is also known as Kie Kie. He looked elegant in a gold custom-crafted 18th-century gown by Kud Collections.

The designer also created the colourful gown which was donned by award-winning Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai. Lilian Afegbai Kie Kie at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Anthony Godwin Photographer. Meanwhile, Motswana digital content creator Maxine Magwape, looked ravishing in a monochrome blue gown by Botswana designer Lesedi Matlapeng. What we loved about Magwape’s dress was not only the corset, but also the cape which featured a dramatic collar and puffed sleeves.

Maxine Magwape at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Marx Written Makhado. Lifestyle content creator Sarah Langa, was one of the best dressed South African stars this season. She oozed elegance in a purple and blue gown by Gert-Johan Coetzee. Leaving her hair in its natural curl also ruled in Langa’s favour because it allowed her crown to be perfectly positioned, enhancing her look even more. Sarah Langa at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Instagram. South African actress, Hope Mbhele looked like a princess in her turquoise gown. We love how she styled her hair into a high bun, giving the dress all the attention it deserved.

Hope Mbhele at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Instagram. And when it came to the gentlemen, they seemed to have understood the assignment better than the ladies. Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looked regal in an all-white custom suit by Deji & Kola. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Undefined Dimensions. Deji & Kola were also responsible for Swanky Jerry’s grey and red king’s suit.

Local actor Bonko Khoza went for a royal guard look. Bonko Khoza with his wife Lesego Khoza at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Instagram. Meanwhile, fashion designer Thula Sindi interpreted the theme so well that he even threw in a wig to exaggerate that Prince George look. Thula Sindi at the ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Joburg premiere. Picture: Instagram. Namibian star Luis Munana opted for a “Duke” look and wore a blue satin suit by Zuriel.