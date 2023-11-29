All you need to know about Hey Neighbour festival

It’s just under two weeks until the most anticipated festival of the year, Hey Neighbour, and there’s plenty of excitement building as fans look forward to the highly publicised music festival. Over the past few months, the first annual Hey Neighbour festival announced an all-star cast of international acts unlike any we’ve seen since 2018’s Global Citizen festival which brought the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Pharrell and Ed Sheeran to Mzansi.

This time around, we’ll be seeing the likes of Kendrick Lamar, HER, Rema, Khalid, The Chainsmokers, and Swedish House Mafia. There’ll also be a number of top local acts, including Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini, Nasty C and Anatii.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Neighbour (@heyneighbourfest) First things first, what’s up with that name? Well, the festival explained that the name comes from the idea that the event aims to connect attendees through immersive experiences and give them a chance to reconnect with themselves, humanity, and the world.

It also encourages inclusivity, global connections through music and local flavour, and opportunities for up-and-coming artists to connect with new fans. In essence, the festival's focus is on connection, turning strangers into neighbours and generic products into beloved brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Neighbour (@heyneighbourfest) Beyond the musical experience, there’ll also be immersive art installations. Additionally, the festival will be transforming its grounds into an artistic wonderland with imported Australian domes. These immersive experiences will seek to not only elevate the festival's aesthetic but also support the local and global art scenes.

Hey Neighbour festival will also aim to pioneer sustainable practices. According to a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, Hey Neighbour leads the way in eco-conscious event planning with Africa's first recyclable water system, having partnered with MTD for sustainable hydration solutions. This innovative approach reduces the festival's environmental footprint, setting a precedent for sustainability in the region. The event will also have a unique Netflix partnership where the streaming giant takes its content and creativity outside the digital realm and into a live music festival.

“Hey Neighbour Festival is more than just music; the festival is a global celebration of talent, culture, heritage and unity,” the release added. “With a footprint spanning over 100,000 square meters, Hey Neighbour Festival is the largest of its kind in Africa. It sets the stage for a truly global-scale event, firmly placing Africa on the map as a premier destination for world-class festivals.” Also, importantly, parking is free.

ESSENTIAL HEY NEIGHBOUR INFO: DATE: December 8-10 VENUE: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria