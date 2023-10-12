Rema set to headline SA’s Hey Neighbour festival alongside Kendrick Lamar

Hey Neighbour has announced that afrobeats star Rema will be headlining Day Two of the festival alongside Grammy and Pulitzer award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. The star-studded festival will be held at Legends Adventure Farm Pretoria from December 8 to 10.

The announcement was made during 947’s drive time show with Thando Thabethe on Wednesday afternoon and during Hey Neighbour media day festivities that began in the afternoon and concluded with a private party at a location in Sandton. “What a fun day at the Media day for @heyneighbourfest,” shared 947 on Instagram. “So many artists were announced including THE INTERNATIONAL HEADLINER @heisrema. Have you gotten your tickets? 8 - 10 Dec. Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria.”

Lamar and Rema will be joined on Day Two by the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Scorpion Kings, Shimza, Blxckie, Jack Parrow, Zakes Bantwini, Shekhinah, Anatii and Focalistic. The three day festival also includes a host of other acts, including global stars Khalid, H.E.R, The Chainsmokers and Swedish House Mafia.

Local stars like Tyla, DBN Gogo, Nasty C, Uncle Waffles and Major League DJz are also in the mix. Rema is currently riding the wave of his Billboard charting hit single, ‘Calm Down’. The 23-year-old recently made history when he clinched the inaugural Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for the remix of the single featuring Selena Gomez.