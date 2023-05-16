Pretoria to play host to first Hey Neighbour festival

In South Africa, December is not just a month, it’s culture. People go away to be with their families, they go on holidays and are forever in the party mode. That’s why most plan ahead.
Also, it requires a budget, hence saving is essential. In the spirit of Ubuntu and uniting South Africans in their favourite month, Glen21 Entertainment is presenting the first-of-its-kind three-day music and lifestyle festival, Hey Neighbour.
Taking place in Pretoria this December, the festival will feature a blend of local and global music powerhouses who are yet to be announced.
“We’re absolutely buzzing to launch this incredible new festival. We’ve put heart, soul and a whole lot of rhythm into planning this event, and to finally share the news is a truly special moment.
“We’re confident that the world-class production and diverse line-up will create an experience that leaves an indelible mark on every attendee, fostering friendships that echo across the globe,” said Glen Netshipise from Glen21 Entertainment.
As of May 15, the organisers will announce the line-up for the festival that promises awe-inspiring stages, complete with dazzling lights, mesmerising visuals, and sound that will make your heart skip a beat.
Hey Neighbour will take place at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria, from December 8 to10. Tickets will go on sale from May 19.