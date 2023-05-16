Pretoria to play host to first Hey Neighbour festival

In South Africa, December is not just a month, it’s culture. People go away to be with their families, they go on holidays and are forever in the party mode. That’s why most plan ahead. Also, it requires a budget, hence saving is essential. In the spirit of Ubuntu and uniting South Africans in their favourite month, Glen21 Entertainment is presenting the first-of-its-kind three-day music and lifestyle festival, Hey Neighbour.

Taking place in Pretoria this December, the festival will feature a blend of local and global music powerhouses who are yet to be announced. “We’re absolutely buzzing to launch this incredible new festival. We’ve put heart, soul and a whole lot of rhythm into planning this event, and to finally share the news is a truly special moment. “We’re confident that the world-class production and diverse line-up will create an experience that leaves an indelible mark on every attendee, fostering friendships that echo across the globe,” said Glen Netshipise from Glen21 Entertainment.