Ami Faku looks forward to Eswatini’s MTN Bushfire: ‘The crowd in Eswatini is amazing and I cannot wait to showcase my music’

MTN Bushfire is set to return next weekend (May 26 to 28), with a more diverse line-up than ever. The annual festival, which takes place in eSwatini, will be headlined by a power-house female line-up led by the Afro-Cuban-French twins Ibeyi, South Africa’s Sho Madjozi and Angolan singer Pongo.

The trio will be joined by South African afropop gem Ami Faku, Lesotho’s Maleh, hometown star Velemseni and rising talent iYA. The line-up also includes veteran rapper Stogie T and the recently revitalised dance group Black Motion, among dozens of other artists. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Ami Faku shared her excitement to be performing at this year’s festival.

“I have not performed in Eswatini in months, and I am looking forward to performing some of my recently released music. The crowd in Eswatini is amazing and I cannot wait to showcase my music.” The 29-year-old also shared an update on her preparations ahead of her eagerly anticipated performance. “Preparing with my band is a very important part to approaching a performance. I have an amazing band and we work together to showcase a true representation of my music. People can expect an exciting performance with my amazing band.”

It’s been four years since Faku released her platinum-selling and multi award-winning debut album, “Imali”. Looking back at the album, she reflected on how important a moment this was for her and the process behind it. “My first album was very important to the growth of my music career. It was a true reflection on my sound and experiences. One of the most important processes of making an album is collaboration with people that come with new ideas and creative approaches to making music.” Since the release of “Imali” and her subsequent ascendancy into a mainstream star, Faku has worked with many of the biggest artists in the country and released countless hit collaborations.

The most commercially successful and impactful collaborations have come alongside amapiano pioneers Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. I asked her what it’s been like working with them and what the secret is behind their continued success. “I am glad to have worked with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, it was an exciting experience. They are pioneers in amapiano and were able to understand my sound and maintain a true reflection of my music in amapiano.”

Despite all the fame and success, Faku remains one of the most elusive superstars in SA – she’s hardly ever spotted at industry events and little is known about her private life. “It is part of who I am,” she said. “I try to stay humble throughout the growth of my music career. It is difficult to remain reclusive, although I spend a lot of time with my family and friends, and this helps me stay grounded.” In terms of what people can expect from her this year, Faku said: “This year, my supporters can expect more collaborations and more amazing live performances. I am working on new music, and I am very excited to share it with my supporters.”