Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town to celebrate growing legacy of late DJ Sumbody with Cape 2 Samba Festival

Slain amapiano pioneer and businessman DJ Sumbody's Ayepyep Lounge Cape Town branch has had quite a headline making year that saw the establishment even temporarily closing down due to circumstances beyond their control. In August, the branch’s management called for government intervention after being under the threat of alleged 28 gang leader Ralph Stanfield who was reportedly brought on board at the establishment to protect it from extortionists in 2021.

Now that the dust has settled and things are back to normal, Ayepyep Lounge Cape Town is kicking off the festive season with the much-anticipated event of the season- the Cape 2 Samba Festival. Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the passing of Ayepyep’s late founder, DJ Sumbody, the event will also be a tribute to his legacy. “We’re kicking off the festive season in grand style, and we’re ready to create unforgettable moments to share the joy that Ayepyep has always been known for,” said Koketso Sefoka, Sefoka family spokesperson.

“This festival really reflects his boisterous approach to his short but well lived life, founded on his own brand of creativity and unique way of bringing people together.” The heart of Cape Town will be transformed by rhythmic Samba beats set to ignite the party season like never before. Party lovers will be swept away by the vibrant energy of a Brazilian-themed extravaganza that promises an unforgettable night of music, dance, and celebration.