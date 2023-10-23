Duo MajorSteez grateful their collaboration with AKA finally coming out: 'It wasn’t supposed to happen like this'

Hip-hop and R&B brother duo, MajorSteez (Steez and Sandile) are finally releasing their collaboration with the late award-winning rapper AKA. Kiernan Forbes was shot dead on February 10, putting the pause button on many projects he had in the pipeline, except for his last album ‘Mass Country’, which was released on its scheduled release date.

MajorSteez had managed to record a song with Supa Mega, a dream collaboration for the young artists, who have now announced it will be released on October 27. Prior to the announcement, the duo had their fans guessing who their latest collaborator was with a video that was inspired by Riky Rick; he had done a similar one.

Confusing their fans, it had the audio from AKA's famous tagline, "this is for supervision and control". The cat is finally out of the bag and in their post, the duo shared that the release was not supposed to happen this way but they are grateful it's happening and extended a special thanks to the Forbes family.

"It Wasn't Supposed to Happen Like This❤️‍🩹but we're still Grateful that it's Finally Coming Out!🔥Special Thanks and Love To The Forbes Family, @nadianakai @djzinhle & @vthseason 🙏🏽 We Miss You Big Bro."