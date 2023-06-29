Cotton Fest announces additional performers to upcoming Durban festival

A few weeks after the first phase of the artists on the line-up for the Durban leg of Cotton Fest were announced, the festival has today announced the inclusion of some additional talent. The eagerly anticipated music and lifestyle festival, which was founded by the late Riky Rick, is set to host its inaugural show in the city on Sunday, July 2 at the Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields.

Leading amapiano DJ Kelvin Momo will be joining the line-up for the festival alongside Cotton Fest alumni Robot Boii. The festival also announced that hip-hop duo Major Steez, renowned DJ and producer Mashbeatz, the talented Mfana Kah Gogo and Gagasi FM's DJ Heazy will be joining the line-up. In addition, the Cotton Fest team today confirmed the winners of the Open Mic competition which took place this past weekend in Durban.

This list of talented Durban up-and-comers includes Orchid Musiq, Squad6ix, Denim X and K.I Dreamz. Previously, organisers announced that the festival will feature performances from the likes of homegrown talent like Blxckie, Big Zulu, Asvnte, 031 Choppa, and Babes Wodumo. There’ll also be performances from Emtee, A-Reece, Professor, Pabi Cooper, Kabza De Small and several other heavyweights in the local music scene.

A press release sent to IOL Entertainment explained, “The urban music and fashion explosion aims to showcase the diversities in various popular music genres with the aim of fusing the gaps within the different local movements.” “As always, the entertainment-filled festival will include various other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained, including The Tuckshop (Retail Fashion Store featuring local brands), the Sports Arena (Skateboard) and the Cafeteria (Food Court).” To reassure fans concerned about safety, they also shared that there’ll be a large contingent of security including both uniformed and undercover security present at the festival as an active deterrent for possible criminal activity, and further offer a vigilant and fast alert response in the event of any incidents.