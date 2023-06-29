L’vovo Derrango pulls out of Cotton Fest Durban due to doctor’s advice

Kwaito musician L’vovo Derrango on Wednesday announced that he is pulling out of the Durban leg of Cotton Fest, scheduled to take place this weekend. The musician took to his official social media platforms and posted a statement announcing that he would not be performing after consulting with his doctors.

In his statement, released through his record label, Yebophela Entertainment, he explained that the last few months have been the “toughest periods” of his life. “I’ve literally had to watch my life flash before me. Through it all, I've received unwavering support from my fans, family and friends. I've been in constant engagement with my doctor these past few days about my condition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LvovoSA (@lvovosa) In December last year, the musician suffered a stroke while performing at Indwendwe and was admitted into hospital for a period of time. He had also been involved in a car accident, earlier in the year and underwent physiotherapy.