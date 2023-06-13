Cotton Fest announces line-up for first Durban showpiece

A few weeks on from the announcement of the first Durban leg of Cotton Fest, the eagerly anticipated music and lifestyle festival has announced the line-up for the inaugural show in the city. The festival is on Sunday, July 2, at the Kings Park Stadium outer fields. As ever, Cotton Fest will merge established and young emerging talents performing live across two stages.

“Cottoneaters are you ready? The UCFSC Durban lineup has arrived,” the festival shared on Instagram. “Pull up on the 2nd of July at Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields and catch some of SA's finest artists who will put on a show to remember. Disclaimer: The lineup is subject to change, follow our page for further announcements.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by CottonFest (@cottonfestjhb) The festival will feature performances from the likes of home-grown talent like Blxckie, Big Zulu, Asvnte, 031 Choppa and Babes Wodumo.

There will also be performances from Emtee, A-Reece, Professor, Pabi Cooper, Kabza De Small and several other heavyweights on the music scene. A press release sent to IOL Entertainment said: “The urban music and fashion explosion aims to showcase the diversities in various popular music genres with the aim of fusing the gaps within the different local movements.” It added: “As always, the entertainment-filled festival will include various other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained, including The Tuckshop (Retail Fashion Store featuring local brands), the Sports Arena (Skateboard) and the Cafeteria (Food Court).”

To reassure fans concerned about safety, the organisers said there would be a large contingent of security, including uniformed and undercover security present as an active deterrent for possible criminal activity, and offer a vigilant and fast alert response in the event of any incidents. THE 411 ON COTTON FEST When: Sunday, July 2.