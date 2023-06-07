Independent Online
Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Not wanting to be left behind, Blxckie announces ‘The Somnyama Show’ along with A-Reece

Blxckie. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Multi-award-winning rapper Blxckie has announced his very own strictly hip hop show “The Somnyama Show”, headlined by himself and A-Reece.

Blxckie’s announcement comes on the back of Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C’s joint tour across the African continent later this year.

Blxckie in a tweet, reacted to the news of the two hip hop giants teaming up, saying that he loved it but it is very unfair.

“Cassper and nasty c touring together is very very very unfair. i love that too,” he tweeted.

The “Hold” hitmaker is tired of the all these hip hop artists teaming up and has teamed with A-Reece to headline the very first “The Somnyama Show”.

More on this

“The Somnyama Show” will be the first of many curated events by the multi-talented musician that will take place at the Hearty Collective in Cape Town.

Blxckie is fondly known as uSomnyama (blackie) to his fans, making the perfect name for his first show, following in the steps of Nyovest, who coined the phrase “Fill Up” with his various concerts.

Hip hop fans can expect an experience where the get to sing-a-long to their favourite jams from Blxckie, A-Reece and featured artists and DJ.

Blxckie is known to bring the heat to his performances, no matter the stage size. He still has Red Bull Unlocked attendees raving about his performance at Victoria Yards and his international fans were blown away by Blxckie at music conference SXSW in the United States.

More acts for “The Somnyama Show” are expected to be added, and hopefully Blxckie’s famous hip hop friends will pick his call up to join the line-up.

Limited tickets are available at webtickets from R300 each.

