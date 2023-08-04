Cape Town Theatre Company back with new production ‘The Waiting Game’

Cape Town Theatre Company returns with a brand new production set in the heart of Cape Town and the Muizenberg theatre community. The show is a riveting combination of heartfelt moments, action packed dance sequences and beautiful music all weaved together while taking the audience on a breath-taking journey of self-discovery, healing past traumas and simply finding the joy in everyday life.

With a stellar cast of more than 17 performers and an original story set to music and dance, ‘The Waiting Game’ asks those hard hitting questions we were all faced with after coming out of forced isolation and then having the want and need for human connection. The story follows Skye, a sweet and over thinking actress, with big emotions, an over-abundance of energy and so much heart, and Micha a frazzled, endearing, loyal and aspiring writer, who is in a slump after her book keeps getting rejected from publishing houses. Yearning for connection and waiting to find their way in the world, everything changes for good when the two of them meet and instantly become best friends, finding each other in the chaos of this new world.

However, everything is not sunshine and roses, as Leonard Sinclaire, father of Skye, runs a ruthless political campaign against Jacks Frost, the partner of Micha, to become a prominent senator in power. Skye and Micha are then thrown in the middle of it all and have to navigate the turmoil set forth by their families. A turn of events set them on a brand new path and it suddenly forces them to question everything they hold dear.

This sincere production is set to warm your heart, intrigue your mind and feed your soul as it explores the concept that we are all waiting for something. Perhaps a job offer to come in, for a doctor’s appointment, for good news, for bad news, to win the race or to find that lifelong connection - we are all waiting for something. The question is, how long are you willing to wait.

'The Waiting Game' is the must-see theatre experience of 2023 and is not to be missed. "It is always a risk bringing a new story to the stage with an abstract vision, but as long as we made the audience feel something, then our job as a creative are done," said Regina Malan, director.

“The feeling of waiting for things to change, made me think about how many times we’ve simply waited for things to happen and we were powerless to do anything or refused to take action even when we had the opportunity to do so. “All in all, it constantly felt like a waiting game. The uncertainty, feeling out of control and just searching for that one person to actually care about you no matter what. “I wanted to capture that and tell a story that we don’t really see too often. The importance of a friendship as the main and most important relationship in a story,” added Malan.

SHOW DETAILS Dates: August 10 - August 19, 2023. Running time: 2 hours 20 minutes (with 20-minute interval)