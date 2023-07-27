Stuart Taylor tickles the funnybone with his life problems in ‘Laughable’

Comedian Stuart Taylor is in Durban this weekend for his hilarious one man stand up comedy show, “Laughable”. Known for his witty sense of humour and his crusty “dad jokes” on social media, Taylor has become a household name with three decades of comedy under his belt.

Taylor returns to stage with his quintessential mix of hilarious stories and punchlines in “Laughable”. Everything in his life is fair game: from his other half to his offspring, trying to stay fit in his forties, and keeping up with the Joneses (or the Jabulanis or the Jaffers) in the suburbs. You’ll be ‘able’ to laugh at it all. The dad of two boys and a dog, said : “So, in a world filled with traffic jams, potholes and load shedding, don’t worry, because laughter is here to save the day… or at least distract us from the tough stuff.”

Even though he holds a BSc degree from Stellenbosch University, his love for the creative arts led him to pursue a full-time career in entertainment. The public success of his theatre shows opened doors to him becoming the host of the hit SABC travel show, “Going Nowhere Slowly” in 2003, which ran for over seven seasons. As a founding member of the Cape Comedy Collective in 1999, Taylor was at the forefront of establishing the art of stand-up comedy as a bona fide addition to the South African live entertainment landscape.

This allowed him to cut his teeth in the Cape Town comedy circuit before venturing into producing his solo shows. Internationally, he has performed to critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Berlin International Comedy Festival, New Zealand International Comedy Festival and the Montreaux Comedy festival in Switzerland. Taylor told Independent Media: “I pepper every show to accommodate every audience and always make them feel like they can relate, I use local references because people laugh for what they know about, if I’m going to talk about a Gatsby in Cape Town then I’ll talk about the bunny-chow in Durban.” Get ready to roll in the aisles with Taylor at The Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on July 28 .

Tickets for the 75-minute show cost R150 and can be purchased via Computicket. Durban City Orchestra Classical Concert Durban City Orchestra presents a Classical Concert. Music-lovers are invited to an intimate afternoon concert in the company of the Durban City Orchestra (DCO) as they perform an array of classic and romantic music pieces at St Thomas Church.

The orchestra includes two accomplished professional musicians in Charl van der Merwe as Resident Conductor and Jitske Brien as Concert Master. The programme comprises three pieces: Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony (Puzzlement); Francois Borne’s Fantaisie Brillante sur Carmen from Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen (Passion) and Finlandia (Protest) by Sibelius. Where: St Thomas Church, Musgrave Road on the Berea.

When: Sunday, August 6, at 2pm. Cost: Ticket prices cost R150 and R120, for pensioners and students, and can be purchased via Computicket. Annie Botha. Picture: Supplied Comedy Night at Noah’s

Pull in to Noah’s Pub on Marine Drive and enjoy a night of hilarious comedy with class acts such as Annie Botha, Mmangaliso Mhlongo, Andrew Hughes and Arnotte Payne. These incredible comedians tickle the funny bone with their unique styles and hilarious observations. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy some much-needed laughter with friends and loved ones. Also, opening the evening is singer Roshanda Lewis.

Where: Noah’s Pub and Lounge, 441 Marine Drive. When: Saturday, July 29. Cost: R120. Call Sean 084 568 7324 Or Neil 072 031 1747 to secure your spot.

Siya Seya. Picture: Supplied Siya Seya Live Award-winning Comedian Siya Seya is known for sharing his experiences, from talking about his daddy issues, relationships and being a father himself. It’s an amazing show with great jokes as Seya shows off his skills by turning serious content into jokes.

After this show Siya is taking his one man show to Swaziland and Botswana and that’s how he will kick-start his international tour. Where: BAT Centre. When: Saturday, August 5.