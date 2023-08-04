Debut author Nokulinda Mkhize launches her book in Women’s Month

It’s Women’s Month and the ladies are occupying all the spaces available for a whole month. As such, lets take advantage of the spoils for an entire month. Join the Annual Durban International Book Fair from August 9 -13 to experience a host of book authors and their story-telling and while you’re there, get lost in Nokulinda Mkhize’s book launch of “Ancestory”.

In her debut book, Mkhize distils a lifetime of insights from her family and community life as well as her experience as an isangoma. Mkhize, who has been practising (as an isangoma) since 2008, is also a mother of four, a wife, sister, aunt and daughter. “I am inspired and honoured to be able to share information, insights and knowledge from my life in my community and as an isangoma, that enriches the quality of people’s lives,” says Mkhize.

Mkhize’s book launch will be profiled on August 11 at 7pm at The Globe, Suncoast, and the entry is free. The book dives into a work of reclamation and remembrance. It draws on the timeless wisdom of African forms of knowing and seamlessly integrates history, research and folklore, as well as centuries of cultural intelligence. The young author adds: “’Ancestory’ covers critical personal and social topics such as family dysfunction and the strain the economy has on our social, family and love lives.

“’Ancestory’ is written to be simple, straightforward and not intimidating because it is meant to serve as a starting point for considering the complexity our past, while gaining intelligence and resilience from our indigenous knowledge to assist in building our future “The book is also packed with research from many African writers and scholars. This is to give readers access to older sources of African history and thinking.” “Ancestory” is available for purchase at R280. The book is also available form Book Circle Capital in Johannesburg and Clarke’s Bookshop in Cape Town.

Macnut staff. Picture: Supplied Sunday market Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. Traders are welcome to bring their stash and there is no fee to sell or buy or enter the market.

Market convenor Paul Paine said: “Neighbours are cultivating fresh produce, so we thought we would create an opportunity for visitors and locals to buy fresh, home grown, farm and fresh produce from source. “We are anticipating fresh veggies, herbs, eggs, honey, plants and shrubs. We also welcome baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves, meat products, frozen homemade meals, breads, biltong and plants. “We want to offer an authentic community market experience and limit the range of products on sale. We don’t want cooked meals, market food, buy and sell items, garments or accessories; factory made goods, or handicrafts. We really want to keep it fresh and fabulous!”

For info call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. Where: Macnut Farm,13 Lello Road, Assagay. When: Sunday, August 6, from 11am to 2pm.

Cost: Free, bring money to buy goodies. Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering The annual Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering offers a show of marching bands, Celtic dancing, food and drinks, dancing dogs, Medieval fight club demos, vintage cars, a village market and loads more.

If it sounds like your vibe, then pack a picnic basket, dress warm and bring your fold up chair for and afternoon of pure entertainment. Where: Fort Nottingham Museum in Fort Nottingham, KwaZulu Natal. When: Wednesday, August 9.

Cost: R70 - R120 via Quicket SA Women’s Arts Festival 2023

The Playhouse Company celebrates its annual “SA Women’s Arts Festival” (SAWAF) in Durban’s Playhouse complex this month. The festival sees a number of productions including “Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba”, which shines the spotlight on a group of brave women from eThekwini’s community of informal traders, who speak up for themselves. Where: Loft Theatre.