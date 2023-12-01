DJ Zinhle, Jack Parow and Sun-El Musician in star-stuffed HSBC SVNS Cape Town festivities

Entertainment is going next level at the HSBC SVNS as over 40 artists join the party next weekend at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. This year, the Cape Town SVNS will have artists performing across three stages – the Love Garden, sponsored by Spotify, the Sun Stage and the Beach Club – making it even easier to get down with the hottest music stars.

Live music will feature in the stadium bowl, as well as in the festival areas outside of the bowl. South Africa's very own queen of the dance floor, DJ Zinhle, who has held the title of Africa's number one female DJ for more than four years in a row, will grace the Beach Club stage with a very special guest appearance on Saturday, December 9. Cross-cultural collaborator Jack Parow, icon of the SA electronic music scene Pierre Johnson and Sun-El Musician, renowned for his unmistakable brand of Afro-House and electronic fusion, will join the party on Sunday, December 10.

File photo: Fans enjoying the Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Adding to the festive vibes will be roaming performers and dancers while you can get in on some karaoke action, walk the fancy dress catwalk, join a dance-off – or put your mates’ fitness to the test by entering a team into the Turf Games.