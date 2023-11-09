Mörda, Shekhinah and Sun-El Musician among star-studded list of headliners for Corona Sunsets Summer Tour

Sun-El Musician, Ami Faku, Tresor, Shekhinah and Mörda are set to headline three stops in the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour which will take place in Hartbeespoort, Mbombela, and Durban later this month. On Saturday, the event property will also be hosting a show at Johannesburg’s Toadbury Hall, with performances from the likes of Goodluck, Chloe De Song, Lemon & Herb, Sona and Jordan Arts.

Overall, the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour has a total of 15 experiences, with stops at some of the country’s most breathtaking locations. The tour’s draw card is how it offers great music from a curated list of SA’s best talent on the backdrop of sunset relaxation. The festival shared through a press release, “Having recently signed a global co-publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing, Tresor will bring his unique blend of pop, Afro-fusion and hip hop to the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour at Villa Paradiso, Hartbeestpoort on November 18.”