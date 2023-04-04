Cape Town sets the tone for Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour

Cape Town - The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour is about disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of the world and reconnecting with nature. Media from around the globe followed the sunset to Cape Town from March 30 to April 2 as part of the South African leg of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour.

The experiential series of festivals, taking place across the globe this year, started in Cape Town on April 1. Revellers were treated to music by Sama award-winning South African artists Sun-El Musician, Black Motion, Majozi, Msaki, Musa Keys, Jeremy Loops and Good Luck, as well as special guest and seven-time Grammy winner, American DJ Louie Vega. The President Hotel was turned into a music festival hub and hosted the media.

Proceedings started on Thursday with a sunset cruise at the V&A waterfront, followed by dinner at the Cape Town Fish Market. On March 31, the group were treated to Veld and Sea – a food foraging experience hosted by Roushana Gray. Veld and Sea is an immersive and experiential wild flavour-focused business, the concept of which is to track the edible landscape through the seasons through workshops that invite others to experience nature’s flavour of the moment.

In summer the focus is on coastal foraging, in autumn and winter on land-based harvesting, and in spring on flowers. Throughout the foraging experience, Gray explained its wonderful working in harmony with nature, forcing us to slow down and enjoy the present. “It was an honour to introduce the Corona Global team to what our edible landscape in Cape Town tastes like in wildly delicious meals and a little foraging experience.”

The foraging was followed by a brand-immersion event and dinner at the Grand Africa Café and Beach at the V&A Waterfront, where a panel discussion was held with an intimate performance by singer Msaki. Once again, patrons could watch the sunset over Cape Town. On April 1, the day of the festival, revellers could opt to go to Table Mountain or visit the V&A Waterfront for a Cape Town shopping experience. In the face of plastic pollution, the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour played its part in addressing this growing problem while helping preserve nature.