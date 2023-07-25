Shimmy Isaacs to headline ‘Gags 'n Gays’, the Cape's greatest gathering of funny gays

Warming up to Womxn's Month, a group of hilarious queers and ally peers are hosting a comedy show in support of two of the LGBT+ community's greatest front line workers: Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and Triangle Project. The comedy show features: Shimmy Isaacs, Arlene Petersen, Candace Nielson, Carmen Williams, Céline Tshika, Di Frost, Eugene 'Gina' Mathews, Nicola Hetz, Nicolas Henshilwood and Saya Pierce-Jones

WHY GAGS 'N GAYS? June was Gay Pride Month, July is Gay Wrath Month and August is all about supporting inter-sectional feminism at its core. LGBT+ representation in the comedy and performing arts sector matters, and this may well be the Cape's greatest gathering of funny gays since Cape Town's 2015 Twitter meeting up lezbehonest.

WHY THE RAPE CRISIS/TRIANGLE PROJECT? There is a spike in violence directed towards transgendered or transexual people, both abroad and in the Cape. With neighbouring African countries forcing queer refugees to seek asylum here, we are also faced with Cape Town's chronically insufficient homeless shelters, with LGBT+ homeless persons most at risk of abuse.

Both Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and Triangle Project have been at the centre of providing legal, physical and emotional assistance. Despite the recently passed Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, there's still a lot more to be done for survivors of homophobic hatred. There will also be a pad collection drive to keep our children in school.