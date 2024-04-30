Top tips on how to enjoy the Cape Town Jazz Festival

With days to go to the 21st staging of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), organisers have issued a Tip list for Festinos and residents alike, to help everyone have the best jazz-fest experience over the weekend of 3 and 4 May 2024. Over the past few weeks, the festival has announced some pretty big hitters that are due to light up the four stages. The calibre of the line-up, and the fact that Africa’s Grandest Gathering is back after a few years, has seen Festinos (fans) come out in their droves, consequently, the mother city is expected to be busier than usual this coming weekend.

Here's how to ease into the festival weekend and have the best experience: FREE concert – Greenmarket Square, Thursday May 2, 16H00 – 22H00 This is a family event – no alcohol, no smoking. Hydration points will be on the square – bring your own drinking container. There is also crowd control at this event and security may conduct random searches. Please also remember there will be road closures around the Square. Festival Days –May 3 & 4 With the event taking place at the CTICC, roads in the direct vicinity will be closed from 16H30 on Friday May 3 to Sunday 17H00. These include Lower Long between FW De Klerk Blvd and P2 parking, as well as Lower Long Southbound, and portions of Heerengracht, Walter Sisulu, Jetty, and Wharf streets.

Access – only tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be allowed into the festival. Festinos must download the Ticketmaster app and present their digital ticket for scanning at the door. No printed tickets are allowed. No Children under 10, and there will NO pass outs. Remember, there is a R30 per person, per performance surcharge for shows on the Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages.

Cashless – the event uses Howler Festinos will need to load up on site so please bring Debit or Credit cards. Monies are loaded onto a wristband, which can then be used to purchase food and drink at the festival, and there’s a feast of options, including wines from the official wine partner, Sophron Hospitality Consultancy. Howler loading points are located on the Ground Floor in the entrance lobby. For info on how to use Howler and reclaim unused funds, go to www.capetownjazzfest.com Get Connected – download the brand new and exciting Cape Town Jazz Festival app, which is available on all App Stores. The app has a cool scheduling tool, built-in photo frames, and….more info and insights on the artists who are playing. Although the app is for anyone wishing to know more about the festival, for Festinos, the app is a one-stop palm pilot – look out for special messages and discount offers whilst at the festival.

Parking and Road Closures - no parking is available on site Whilst the festival’s artists and VIPs will be driven in style thanks to Kia Diep River, the official vehicle partner to Africa’s Grandest gathering, organisers recommend that Festinos make use of e-hailing services to get to and from the venue. Drop off and collection points can be found at corner Heerengracht & Bartolomeu Dias, as well as corner Lower Long & Cullinan Streets. Please note there will be road closures in the direct vicinity of the CTICC, and traffic delays may be experienced. For info on road closures please see the website or download the festival app. What to wear – go big, go bold, go bright, go as you will, but it might be best to put your best foot forward in comfortable stylish footwear…

Masterclasses – 4 May, The Arena, Artscape Free masterclasses with an amazing array of artists and a special session “Spotify for Artists”. Online registration is key – head over to the jazz fest website to sign-up. The most important tip? Remember to reset, connect, and revive your rhythm with the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, presented by Loot.co.za, also celebrating its 21st milestone. Limited tickets are still available from Ticketmaster.co.za or for more info see www.capetownjazzfest.com